News / Scotland

Murder probe: Mark Barrott arrested after Scotland-wide manhunt

By David Mackay
August 19, 2021, 8:21 am Updated: August 19, 2021, 9:15 am
Mark Barrott has been arrested by police in Scotland.

A man who was believed to have travelled by train through Fife and Tayside as police launched a manhunt over a woman’s murder has been arrested.

Officers tracked down Mark Barrott in Elgin.

An investigation was launched by West Yorkshire Police after the 54-year-old’s wife Eileen died at their home in Leeds.

The search was first launched after Mr Barrott was spotted in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Eileen Barrott

He then caught a train heading north to Aberdeen, where he was captured on CCTV on Sunday night.

The search then moved to Elgin, where officers arrested Mr Barrott at around 4.30am on Thursday.

He will be taken back to Yorkshire to be interviewed by detectives.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “We would like to thank all the members of the public who contacted us with information, and also our colleagues in Police Scotland for their assistance and support with this investigation.”