Murder investigation launched after death of Perth grandfather Ian Menzies

A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of a man in Perth – with the investigation thought to be centred around a patient from a psychiatric hospital.

Emergency services were called to a property in Scott Street around 8.50pm on Monday June 7, following a report of a concern for a person.

Officers found Ian Menzies, 55, within and are treating the death as murder.

A patient from a psychiatric hospital was being hunted by officers in connection with the discovery.

Police said today they are following a positive line of inquiry.

Ian’s family have been informed and have issued the following statement: “Ian was the best dad, grandad and brother in the world.

“He was caring, respected and loved dearly by friends and family. Words cannot express how sorely he will be missed.

“As you can understand, this is a traumatic time for us as a family. Although we appreciate your messages of support we would like to respectfully request our privacy at this highly sensitive time.”

It is understood Mr Menzies appeared to have sustained head injuries and the focus of the inquiry has centred on a known individual from a nearby psychiatric hospital.

The police are seeking to trace the man, who was known to Mr Menzies, and who had been a resident patient at the city’s Murray Royal mental health unit.

It is understood the man who is being sought in connection with the incident had previously been detained in the secure facility at Carstairs Hospital before being moved to Murray Royal.

Door-to-door inquiries

Door-to-door inquiries have been carried out among neighbours of the city centre property and a forensic team has carried out a search of Mr Menzies’ flat.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of Ian at this extremely difficult time and they are being supported by specialist officers.”

Anyone who believes they may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to email scdholmesdundee@scotland.pnn.police.uk, or telephone using 101 quoting reference number 3859 of June 7.