Murder accused ‘was jealous’ of deceased’s relationship with Tasmin Glass, court told

A woman on trial for murder told police her co-accused was “possessive” and “jealous” of the relationship she had with their alleged victim, a court has heard.

Tasmin Glass, 20, told officers she was worried Steven Dickie, 24, would “go mental” if he knew she was still in touch with 27-year-old Steven Donaldson.

Glass, Dickie and Callum Davidson, all from Kirriemuir, have denied murdering Mr Donaldson, of Arbroath, in their home town between June 6 and June 7 last year.

On the 11th day of the murder trial, the High Court in Edinburgh heard that Glass received a number of phone calls from Mr Donaldson the night before he died.

She told police officers: “Steven Dickie is protective of me and jealous. I knew if he saw his number he would have gone mental.”

Detective Constable Nicola Annan read statements which Glass gave to police.

Glass told detectives she met Mr Donaldson in June 2017. She said: “He earned quite a bit but he also spent quite a bit as well. He liked the high life. Whenever we stayed in a hotel, it would have to be a suite – a normal room wasn’t good enough.”

The court heard she split with Mr Donaldson in April, partly because he had been abusing steroids that caused him to have “major mood swings”.

She said that she remained in contact with Mr Donaldson.

The court heard on the night of the alleged murder, Glass, Dickie and Davidson had gone swimming at a location in Kirriemuir.

She told police she arranged to meet Mr Donaldson but that he hadn’t turned up.

The court heard that Glass also heard a phone call that Mr Davidson allegedly had made.

She said: “I heard Callum say: ‘There’s a boy coming through from Arbroath. We are going to give him a kicking.’”

She also told the police she was expecting Mr Donaldson’s baby and that she wasn’t planning on having the child.

She said: “I’m 11 to 12 weeks pregnant. The father is Steven Donaldson. I’m having the termination in two weeks.”

Glass also told officers that she and Dickie weren’t going out with each other and were just friends.

She said: “I do not know why he is so possessive or protective as I wasn’t really going out with him.”

The trial continues.