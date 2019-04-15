Murder accused took​ ‘leisurely’ cycle in town on day he allegedly killled Arbroath man

A man standing trial for murder was seen on CCTV taking a “leisurely” bike ride on the night he allegedly killed Steven Donaldson, a court heard.

Detective Constable David Budd, 40, told a jury he observed Callum Davidson riding a bicycle through the streets of Kirriemuir at around 2am on June 7.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how DC Budd saw Mr Davidson as he studied video camera footage during the police investigation into Steven Donaldson’s death.

Mr Donaldson’s charred corpse was discovered in a car park close to the Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve on June 8.

The court also heard Davidson had given a statement to police saying he had gone to bed at 12.30am on June 7 and didn’t awake again until 9.30am.

DC Budd gave evidence to prosecution lawyer Ashley Edwards as jurors were played clips of CCTV footage.

When Ms Edwards asked DC Budd to describe the style of Mr Davidson’s riding, the police officer replied: “It’s a leisurely pace. It’s leisurely. He’s moving from side to side on a bike. He’s not in a hurry.”

DC Budd was giving evidence on the tenth day of proceedings against Davidson, Steven Dickie, 24, and Tasmin Glass, 20.

After the jurors were played CCTV footage, DC Budd told Ms Edwards that he took a witness statement from Mr Davidson at 1.30am on June 8 – just a few hours after the discovery of Mr Donaldson’s body.

In the statement, Davidson told police he had spent the previous evening swimming at a nearby beauty spot.

He said Miss Glass was present with him. Dickie was also there but didn’t really participate in swimming because he was wearing motorcycle leathers.

He told DC Budd Glass, who was driving, dropped him and Dickie off at his co-accused’s house. The court heard Dickie went into collect “four to five” cans of Tennent’s lager.

Davidson and his co-accused spent about “10 to 15 minutes” at the Peter Pan playpark, the court heard. DC Budd told the court Mr Davidson said in his statement they had a short conversation with a man at the playpark before leaving.

Speaking about how Tasmin left them, Mr Davidson told the police: “Her mum wanted her in. I’ve no idea where she went after she dropped us off.”

Davidson then said he and Dickie walked back to his home and arrived back around 10.45pm.

He told police: “We were watching Family Guy. I’m sure it was a repeat of Love island when I went to bed.”

Davidson said Dickie spent the evening at his, sleeping on his couch. He said he woke at 9.30am on June 7 and Mr Dickie was already gone.

Jurors were told during the course of the trial Mr Donaldson died as a result of having his spinal cord severed in two places.

Forensic pathologist Dr Helen Brownlow detailed the injuries allegedly inflicted on Mr Donaldson, including numerous deep stab wounds to his body and legs, a broken jaw and a cut across his throat area.

Dr Brownlow said he had suffered blows to the back of the neck which cut through the neck bones and severed the spinal cord in two places, injuries, she said, that would lead to immediate death.

The trial, before judge Lord Pentland, continues.