Murder accused denies he cut Steven Donaldson’s throat in Kirriemuir car park

A man accused of murder has denied cutting the throat of an Arbroath oil worker after getting into the back of his car at a Kirriemuir children’s playpark.

On a third day in the witness box at the High Court in Edinburgh giving evidence in his own defence, Steven Dickie repeated denials he had been in Steven Donaldson’s BMW at Kirrie Hill on the night of June 6 last year.

Dickie was under continued cross-examination by Crown prosecutor Ashley Edwards QC about the events in the hours before the charred and beaten body of 27-year-old Mr Donaldson was found beside his burnt-out Series 1 BMW at Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve, on the outskirts of the Angus town.

Dickie earlier told the court he went to Kirrie Hill with best pal and co-accused Callum Davidson after a plan to give Mr Donaldson a “roughing-up” had been discussed with 20-year-old Tasmin Glass, the third accused in the trial.

He earlier told the jury that the last he saw of the white BMW was when it left the car park, with Davidson’s legs hanging out of the driver’s window.

The advocate depute said: “The reality is that you got in the back of the car and that’s how you and Callum Davidson were able to take Steven Donaldson away.

“You held him at knifepoint and that allowed Callum Davidson to drive the car?”

“No,” responded the accused, denying he had cut Mr Donaldson’s neck with the knife.

Dickie was then asked: “How did Callum Davidson manage to take Steven Donaldson on his own and drive the car, how is that possible?”

The accused responded: “He’s a strong lad, anything’s possible.”

It was put to the accused: “When you got to Kinnordy, did he (Mr Donaldson) run, up to the edge of the car park?”

“I don’t know,” said Dickie.

The advocate depute continued: “When you and Callum Davidson chased after Steven Donaldson, did you catch him at the car park entrance and then the two of you dragged him back to the car?”

“No,” replied the accused.

“You are telling the ladies and gentlemen that you had a plan, but for some reason when you got to the top of Kirrie Hill you stood back?” continued the advocate depute.

“I’m not a fighter,” replied Dickie.

In court yesterday, Dickie was accused of making a prison cell confession, boasting he had stabbed “the boy” more than 25 times.

Dickie flatly denied the accusation and also rejected a claim that he had offered Davidson a £10,000 pay-off to take the blame for killing Mr Donaldson.

Tyre fitter Dickie denied being a “determined and accomplished liar” who had told “a succession of different parcels of lies” in an effort to “throw the others under the bus”.

The trial heard Dickie admit under cross-examination by advocate Jonathan Crowe, counsel for Davidson, he had assault convictions from Forfar Sheriff Court in 2016 and Perth Sheriff Court in 2017.

Dickie said he had been on remand in Perth Prison since June last year and was asked by Mr Crowe about the alleged confession to a fellow inmate.

“Did you not make certain admissions that Callum had punched the boy and you had pulled him out of the way and stabbed him 26 times?

“Did you also say you’d offered Mr Davidson £10,000 to take the blame and were you boasting to a certain extent about killing the boy?” asked Mr Crowe.

“Absolutely not,” replied Dickie.

The trial continues.