Artists begin work on mural to transform street in Lochee, celebrating area’s industrial heritage

Work to transform a busy Lochee street with a colourful art mural has begun this week.

After securing funding, Love Lochee has brought in talented artist Laura Darling to create a mural depicting the area’s industrial history on the side of Poundstretcher on Methven Street.

Laura, who is getting a helping hand from a number of local volunteers, set to work on the mural on Monday.

Heather Henry, chairwoman of Love Lochee, said: “We had applied for funding for this project back in March to draw a piece of artwork charting Lochee’s history.

“Because of Covid-19 happening everything was put on hold but now it is safe we have started the work.

“I’ve seen the mock-up of the designs and it looks amazing, I am so excited.

“It will really brighten up that road and everyone is very positive about it – it will make a big difference to the area.

“Lochee gets bad press and people here feel they are the poor relation, but we are not.

“We have the High Street, the gala day, a Santa’s grotto and an Easter egg hunt, and all of these things bring people into Lochee and we don’t want that to dry off.

“People will come to see this art wall and they can see just what is happening here.”

The mural will depict workers flooding out of the Mill Gate at finishing time, and should take between four and eight weeks to finish.

Heather added: “It will encapsulate the Mill Gate and it will show a mass of bodies with everyone’s faces flooding out at finishing time.

“Dundee was a big mill hub and had a lot of industry all over the place.

“A lot of people from Lochee have worked in the mills or have family who have worked in the mills.

“These mills gave Dundee its great work ethic – both my grannies worked in the mills.”

She added: “Laura is just amazing, what she has done already is fantastic.

“We are doing lots of little bits to brighten up the area and make it look nice for people and I can’t wait to see it finished.

“It is also really good that people who are local to the area are rolling up their sleeves and wanting to get involved.

“They see it as a good thing for Lochee, because we all want to see it thrive.”

