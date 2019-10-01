Mural paying tribute to Dundee botanist appears behind Overgate shopping centre

A mural paying tribute to a Dundee botanist has appeared in the city.

Behind the Overgate shopping centre the mural captures William Gardiner’s love for flora and fauna.

The mural, which was painted by graffiti artist Robert McNamara, also known as Rogue-one, is situated in William Gardiner Square behind a range of flowers and a small vegetable and herb gardening space.

Overgate centre manager Malcolm Angus said: “We are delighted to have Robert McNamara, aka Rogue-one, completing our William Gardiner Square mural.

“Robert researched Dundee’s most famous botanist William Gardiner, and he has really captured the man and his love for local flora and fauna.

“Thanks to Russell Pepper who runs Open/Close Dundee, a project bringing life to Dundee’s walls, who has helped us throughout all the stages of bringing this fantastic piece of art to Dundee.”

Robert, 45, (pictured at the mural) said it took him a week to complete the work.

He said: “It was great fun being part of it. It was quite interesting being in the library reading through his diaries and notebooks.”