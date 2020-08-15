Mural of The Broons brightens up car park of Dundee dance studio

The car park of a Dundee dance studio has been brought to life with a mural of The Broons, in a bid to brighten up the place following months of lockdown.

The outdoor area at the Launch Pad Dance Studio, in Buttar’s Loan, has been injected with colour thanks to the efforts of studio owner Laura Rehman and graffiti artist Symon Mathieson, also known as Syke.

“At the moment the studio doors are completely closed,” Laura said.

“We’re not allowed to host classes or have anybody in so everything we’re doing right now is either on Zoom or outside.

“I thought the mural would be good to try and cheer up the place because I thought it looked really dreary and a bit sad out there, compared to inside the studio which is all child friendly and built to improve confidence.

“The Broons characters don’t offend anybody, everybody likes them and it’s also a family of all different ages so I thought there’s somebody there for everyone.

Syke spent Thursday bringing the comic strip characters to life, before the mural was unveiled to eager students on Friday evening.

Laura said: “While we were having it done we went and told the neighbours. We had loads of people coming by and a couple of people bringing their papa’s past.

“Every Scottish person in the world got The Broons annual for Christmas and I don’t think there’s anyone I know that didn’t get it.

“I’m so pleased with it and I hope the kids like it as much as we do.”

Laura explained that the past few months have been tough.

She said older students choosing to undertake full-time qualifications had been impacted most by lockdown.

“Last year we had a couple of students head off to the or go down to London for full-time performing arts courses and this year we had another three or four kids preparing for that and then they just cut us off at the knees in March,” she said.

“I think people have forgotten that this is a career option for some.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said that, at present, the hope is that gyms, indoor sports courts and dance studios will reopen on September 14 however that is “subject to review.”