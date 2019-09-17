Mural celebrating Dundee’s comic history to be unveiled at city cinema

To celebrate an upgrade of its Dundee cinema, Odeon is to create a comic mural inspired by the city.

The mural will pay tribute to Dundee’s famous contributions to the comics industry, and comes as the cinema firm carries out a major refurbishment, which will bring 903 reclining seats across 10 screens.

The refurbishment of the cinema to its Odeon ‘Luxe’ standard also includes a brand-new on-site Costa Coffee corner and iSense screen at the Douglas Road venue.

There are just 21 Odeon Luxe cinemas in the UK, three of which are in Scotland.

The firm will be creating the comic mural in honour of the city’s famous history and achievements for the industry that has inspired many popular films.

The hand-drawn, four-metre mural will incorporate the moments and icons that make Dundee special, and will be unveiled inside the cinema on launch day.

Odeon Luxe Dundee general manager, Kim Thorne, said: “We are so delighted to be celebrating not only the opening of our fantastic new ODEON Luxe Dundee, but also the city’s incredible contribution to the comic book industry, which of course inspired many modern blockbusters.

“We hope all Dundee locals feel a sense of pride as they walk through our doors and see the astounding comic mural inside, and we can’t wait to welcome all of our guests to experience the new Odeon Luxe Dundee.”