Mum’s photograph of Fife girl playing in puddles a splash hit as it wins local competition

A mother’s photo of her daughter playing in puddles has been singled out as the most original piece of lockdown art in a local competition.

Chelsea McWhinnine, 29, from Dundee, has won the Hope Hub competition with her photograph of daughter Olivia Shay, 4, playing near Falkland.

The competition, organised by local charity Front Lounge, attracted entries from people aged two to 72, ranging from paintings and drawings to digital art, photography and music. Entrants were also asked to reflect on their time in lockdown and express their positive memories.

Chelsea and Olivia were presented with a £100 gift card donated by Malcom Angus, manager of the Overgate shopping centre, and a £100 Hobbycraft gift card.

© Supplied

Chelsea said: “I took the time during lockdown to reflect, rethink and refocus.

“I decided to take this negative experience and, because of my child, turn it into a positive.

“Even during the darkest of times, children have a way of seeing the wonderful in all situations and remain optimistic, seeing the beauty in the world.

“The rain, the puddle and the enthusiasm my little girl showed going out into the rain to play made me smile with pure joy.

“This time has allowed me to see that if we could remember that love of life, that imagination, the fun in the little things like kids do, instead of how much we invest in social media or fitting in with what society deems as ‘normal’, we could be much happier.”

Second prize, a £100 Hobbycraft gift card, was awarded to Klara De Los Rios, 8, also from Dundee, for her picture of things she has enjoyed during lockdown, framed within a view out of her window.

Klara said: “I am very happy that I have won a Hobbycraft voucher because I can buy lots of art supplies.

“I love art and being creative and that is why I entered the competition.”

© Supplied

Third prize, a £50 Hobbycraft gift card, went to 19-year old animation student Fiona Stewart, from Rattray, for her intricate drawing depicting lockdown thoughts.

Fiona said: “I wasn’t expecting to hear anything back from the competition and had really done it both to reach out to others in lockdown and just as something to keep me being creative.

“I structured the piece to be like a colouring book artwork and eventually coloured it in myself, to show how I enjoyed escaping from my room into a story when it was sunny outside and I desperately wanted to be out.”

The winners were chosen by Dundee City Council leader John Alexander who said: “All of the submissions were outstanding and it’s been difficult to select a winner.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed reviewing the submissions and all offered a glimpse into people’s experiences over what has been a very difficult period for us all.

“During the past few months, we’ve all reflected on and reconsidered aspects of our life.

“For some, that’s presented an opportunity to re-engage with a hobby, reconnect with friends and family or ultimately to focus on what is most important to them.

© Supplied

“Chelsea and Olivia’s submission struck a chord with me for several reasons.

“The image reflects something so innocent and simple – a child’s fun in an otherwise chaotic, dark and cloudy world.

“Their focus on creating new happy memories, having fun and taking a step back from what can often be, toxic social media are lessons that many have learned over the last few months.”