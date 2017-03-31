A mum is counting the cost after yobs lobbed a rock through her car windscreen.

Kate Sykes, a 29-year-old homemaker, woke up to find someone had damaged the back window of her £18,500 Skoda Yeti, which had only been purchased in October.

The impact sent glass shards flying across the interior of the car, including on to child seats installed in the rear.

No other cars on the street in Kirkton, Arbroath, had been damaged. Nothing had been stolen from the car.

Kate, who has a daughter aged five and another aged 10 months, said: “I was asleep in bed when it happened and didn’t know anything, nor had my husband as he is away with work.

“I only found out when I got a knock on the door at 7am to say I’d had a brick thrown at my car.”

While the cost of replacing the windshield is covered by her insurance — save for a £75 excess — Kate says the cost isn’t what has made her angry.

She added: “Nothing was stolen — they’ve just thrown the brick and that was it.

“It’s like they did it for a laugh.

“The glass is all over the car seats and everything. It makes you so angry because they had nothing to gain from it at all.

“It’s made a dent in the parcel shelf too and the cord holding that up has been sheared through.

“We just had to replace our boiler too so this year is off to a stinker.”

Kate believes the chunk of rock came from a nearby wall which was crashed into before Christmas, leaving rubble strewn at the scene.

However, she has been heartened by the support from her friends and neighbours, who came to her aid without being asked.

She added: “I’ve had friends come to help clean it up and my neighbours from across the road came out with their dustpans and brushes.

“A lot of people come through here as it is a common thoroughfare over the river.

“Nothing like this ever usually happens — I am just so angry.”

Kate has reported the vandalism to the police, who told her they would start investigating in the coming days.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses after the rear windscreen of a brown Skoda Yeti car was smashed sometime between 12pm on Tuesday March 28 and 7am on Wednesday March 29.

“Anyone with information to assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 7726/17. “