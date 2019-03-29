Mum’s anger after twin daugthers are left covered in oil at Blairgowrie playpark

A raging mum has slammed vandals who poured an oil-like fluid on to a reopened playpark.

And Paulina Matonia was left horrified when her four-year-old twin girls Leah and Olivia returned from the Blairgowrie park near their home with a black substance all over their clothes.

She complained to Perth and Kinross Council and was assured a clean-up operation would take place.

However, Paulina, 32, said: “My eight-year-old son Dennis said that the park looked fine and so I let my girls go and play on it only for them to come home covered in the black stuff again.

“I had to throw all their clothes out, everything had to go in the bin.

“So that is the second time it has happened and it means I’ve thrown four winter jackets out.”

Paulina lives with her three kids and partner Milrek, 38, at Ardblair Road and reckons the culprit who wrecked the park has ruined the kids’ fun.

She said: “Most of the residents here are quite elderly, so there are only about seven to 10 kids and they play with each other in the park.

“It is the only place to play around here. A lot of the parents here are also unhappy that the reopened playpark is not completely fenced off and kids could easily get out on to the road.

“But the council have now come back to say they will try to fix that, so we will see what happens with that.”

Paulina, a student at Dundee College, and Milrek, who works as a car mechanic, were furious at the kids’ clothes being ruined and at the vandals for putting the playpark out of commission.

She added: “The winter jackets cost a fortune and the mess the kids were in was bad.

“My son had just come back from St Stephen’s Primary in Blairgowrie and he thought the park looked OK so I thought that it had been cleaned up like Perth and Kinross Council said they would do.

“So I said it was OK because I think it is important that the kids can go out to play when the weather is nice.

“But then they came back for a second time covered in this black kind of oil.

“So I think it is somebody who is not happy with the kids playing in the park. I was shocked to see it again so I called the council again and they said they had noted it and put it to a clean-up team.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesman said: “This is an act of vandalism which the council will clean off today.”