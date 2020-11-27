Cash-savvy parents have a chance to grab bargains at a Mum2Mum Market in Dundee this weekend.

Saturday’s event at the Friary – the first in Dundee since March – will feature 18 stalls selling quality second-hand baby, children’s and maternity clothes.

In addition, everyone who attends is encouraged to donate a toy, children’s clothing or equipment to the charity ‘For the Love of a Child’ to be distributed locally to families in need this Christmas.

The market is a joint collaboration between two “mumpreneurs”, Jamie Owens and Emma Charleton who were keen to support the local community during what has been a difficult year for most.

Emma said: “Having lost a job at the start of the pandemic, as well as being mum to two children under three and being dependant on a single salary that has undergone a pay cut, I can empathise with how worrying Christmas can feel – particularly after the events of this year.

“With the timing of the upcoming market, it felt right to use it as an opportunity to lighten the load of struggling families who instead of enjoying to run up to Christmas, may well be dreading Christmas this year as they try to face adversity head on.”

Mum2Mum Market will be at the Friary on Saturday 28th November, doors open 10am-12pm.

Admission is £2 on the door (children free) and there is free admission after 11.30am.