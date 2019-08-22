Mum who locked disabled Dundee daughter in room with no toilet or medication avoids jail

A mother has avoided jail after locking her disabled daughter in a room without access to the toilet or epilepsy medication following an argument over a dog.

Mandy Findlay, 54, locked her 30-year-old daughter in the living room of her own home in Leith Walk following the argument and left for Peterhead.

The incident, on September 14 last year, meant her daughter, who is mute, was unable to access her medication or use the toilet. She wet herself and suffered several epileptic fits before police were alerted.

Findlay’s solicitor David Duncan asked Sheriff Pino Di Emidio not to give her a prison sentence after she admitted abduction charges.

He explained that Findlay and her daughter’s relationship had become “strained” because of her carer role, and asked for leniency because she also cares for her mother in Aberdeenshire.

Mr Duncan said: “I think it’s difficult for anyone who hasn’t been in that situation to understand.

“An already complex situation became much more strained. I have to accept, and I fully do, her daughter is the person who suffered most from these events.

“But Miss Findlay has had a great burden to suffer as a result and continues to suffer because her relationship with her daughter has gone, at least for the time being.”

The court previously heard police received several 999 calls which were made without speech.

When officers eventually arrived at the address, they communicated with the victim by using a “thumbs up, thumbs down” approach.

Findlay, of Ware Road, Peterhead, was later traced by police and said she had locked the woman in the room with access to food, water and a bucket as a makeshift toilet.

She previously pleaded guilty to abducting the woman on September 14 last year by locking her in the living room, depriving her of medication, access to the toilet, clean clothing and detaining her against her will.

Sheriff Di Emidio spared Findlay, of Ware Road in Peterhead, from jail but ordered her to carry out work in the community as an alternative to custody.

She was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, reduced from 205, within the next year. And she was given a restriction of liberty order for eight months, reduced from 10, and a supervised community payback order for two years.

© Supplied

The sheriff told her that despite the “tragic difficulties” she had experienced, the decision to lock her daughter up was “simply wrong”.