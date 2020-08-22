Mum who locked disabled daughter in room with no access to toilet or medication convicted of drugs possession

A woman has admitted being found with five different types of drug – on the same day she locked her daughter in a flat without access to the toilet or her epilepsy medication.

Mandy Findlay, 55, avoided a jail sentence after abducting her daughter, then 30, and locking her in the living room on September 14 2018 in Leith Walk.

The incident resulted in her daughter, who is mute, being unable to access her medication or use the toilet. Dundee Sheriff Court heard the woman wet herself and suffered several epileptic seizures before police were alerted.

Officers had previously received several 999 calls which were made without speech.

When officers eventually arrived at the address, they communicated with the victim by using a “thumbs up, thumbs down” approach.

Findlay was later traced by police and said she had locked the woman in the room with access to food, water and a bucket as a makeshift toilet.

The court previously heard that Findlay’s relationship with her daughter had become “strained” because of her carer role – she also cares for her mother in Aberdeenshire

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio sentenced her to 200 hours of unpaid work and an eight-month tagging order.

The sheriff told her that despite the “tragic difficulties” she had experienced, the decision to lock her daughter up was “simply wrong”.

This week, Findlay, of Gadle Braes, Peterhead, returned the dock to admit possessing five different types of drugs in the property on the same date.

She pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine, cannabis, clonazolam, etizolam and diclazopam.

Defence solicitor David Duncan reserved mitigation until the preparation of social work reports.

Sentence was deferred until October by Sheriff Richard McFarlane who allowed Findlay’s bail order to continue.