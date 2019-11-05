Mum trying to trace mystery driver who crashed into learner driver daughter’s car in Monifieth before fleeing scene

A mum is trying to trace the motorist who crashed into her learner driver daughter’s car before fleeing the scene.

Ann Revill, 41, was shocked to discover her teenage daughter Rebecca’s car had been smashed into when she returned home from work on October 25.

The 17-year-old plans to use the car – a birthday gift from her grandparents – when she passes her test.

Ann said: “I noticed the damage after work. There was no note to say sorry or a number left.

“The damage is quite extensive so they must have known they had hit it.”

Although there was a witness to the accident – which happened on Brook Street in Monifieth – Ann is no further forward in finding the driver responsible.

She said: “We thought it had happened on the Friday but my neighbour told us it was actually the day before at around 3.15pm.

“I didn’t notice it on the day because it was dark when I got home from work.

“My neighbour described hearing a loud bang but she did not see the car or the make.

“There are a few elderly people around here so they might have been in and seen it.”

Ann said the damage had upset her daughter.

She added: “When I first told Rebecca she was angry but when I went into her room later she was in floods of tears.

“It’s a shame because she hasn’t even had the chance to drive the car because she has not passed her test.”

It is estimated the cost of repairing the damage will run into hundreds of pounds.

Ann said: “We are going to have to get it fixed but it will cost between £500 and £600.

“My daughter is a student so she can’t afford to pay that.

It’s just been one thing after the other lately.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

To add insult to injury, Rebecca’s grandparents had been saving for years to buy the car.

Ann added: “That’s the thing I am most annoyed about.

“I realise the culprit wasn’t to know this but the car was a gift for Rebecca’s 17th birthday from her grandparents who had saved up for it.

“That’s what is getting to me the most.”