A mum has praised the “good Samaritans” slowing down traffic close to the spot where her two-year-old daughter died last year.

Sara Edwards’ daughter Harlow died following a collision on the A94 Forfar Road, at its junction with Larghan Park in Coupar Angus.

In recent days, two scarecrow-like figures have appeared at the junction dressed in hi-visibility jackets, accompanying a sign which reads “slow down”.

Sara said she was “really pleased” to see the new helpers.

She told the Tele: “I have seen the good Samaritans at the end of my street, and while I don’t know where they came from, I’m really pleased with the effect they’re having.

“Having spoken to some neighbours, I think we are all in agreement that these new additions highlight the need for change.”

Together with dad Steven, Sara has been campaigning for more safety measures on the stretch of road, including a lower speed limit and traffic calming measures, since Harlow died.

She was given a Safer Streets award at the Tele’s Community Spirit Awards ceremony last week in recognition of her determination to make the area safer for pedestrians.

The 36-year-old mum said that the hi-vis helpers were having a noticeable effect, adding: “They demonstrate the benefits we will see when permanent traffic calming measures are put in place.”

Draft plans seen by the Tele show Perth and Kinross Council could be considering measures including “smart” traffic lights, which turn red if approaching cars are speeding.

Former Coupar Angus community councillor Michael Gallagher said the hi-vis figures may have been installed by conscientious local residents.

He added: “It has been a problem for years and years and years.

“I’ve been looking at old community council minutes and people were complaining about speeding back in 2008.

“Until recently, the council has not had a grasp of the situation.”

* A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with the October 13 2016 collision. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.