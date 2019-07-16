Mum thanks medics who saved life of Dundee teen who took drugs at TRNSMT

Medics saved the life of a Dundee teenager after she took drugs at the Trnsmt music festival.

The 16-year-old is said to have taken ill at the event on Glasgow Green in the city centre on Friday and was rushed to the medical tent by her worried pals.

After receiving medical attention, the schoolgirl was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. It is thought she was put in an induced coma.

It is understood the teen is now recovering well with her mum at her bedside.

Her mother told the Tele: “The medical attention she received at the festival saved her life – it was amazing.

“They treated her straight away and I have no doubt the quick work they did there saved her.

“I am just really grateful that there was that kind of support available on the site of the festival. I feel really lucky that she is still here.”

The girl’s mum also praised her daughter’s pals.

“Her friends did the right thing by taking her to the medical tent when they did,” she added.

The Tele understands the girl is likely to be released from hospital later this week.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At 7.40pm on Friday, police were made aware of a 16-year-old who was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after becoming unwell at a festival in Glasgow.

“A 19-year-old male has been arrested in connection with alleged drugs offences and will appear at Paisley Sheriff Court.”

About 120,000 music fans attended the festival across the weekend

Police made 44 arrests during the event, which takes place in the centre of Glasgow.

Superintendent Simon Jeacocke said: “Eight people were arrested for minor offences and, because of positive police searches at the gates, plus on-site partnership working with event organisers, we detected and deterred 23 people from entering the site with drugs.”