Mum of soldier killed in Afghanistan stunned at garden makeover surprise

The mum of a Tayport soldier killed in Afghanistan has hailed a charity which gave her garden a surprise makeover.

Jane Duffy was left stunned when representatives from Forces Support arrived at her home to spruce up her back garden.

Her son, Lance Corporal Liam Tasker, was killed by a sniper while serving in Afghanistan six years ago.

Liam served as a dog handler and along with springer spaniel Theo was tasked with seeking out enemy bombs and weapons in Helmand Province.

They set a record for bomb finds during their time on deployment before Liam was killed.

Theo died of a seizure — believed to be caused by the stress of the incident — hours after Liam’s death.

Speaking to the Tele, Jane, who lives in Tayport, said: “It’s been six years since Liam was killed and the anniversary is always a tough time for me.

“But Forces Support have been fantastic — they’ve done up my garden and built a remembrance area for Liam.

“It was absolutely brilliant. They basically showed up out of the blue and came in to help make the place look nice before they finished up four days later.

“I’ve been involved with them ever since Liam was killed. They’ve given me amazing support and I want to say thanks to them for everything that they’ve done for me.”

A memorial bench is due to arrive this week to take pride of place in Jane’s garden.

She added: “We do a lot of fund- raising for them too. Every year I go back to Belgium where I used to live and we have teams from the army, navy and other sections of the forces all competing in different tournaments.

“It’s pretty competitive as you can imagine but we’ve raised about £3,000 through sponsored cycles and different events. It never gets any easier, especially around the time of the anniversary, but the support I’ve had from them has been amazing.”