Mum sheds light on challenges facing young parents during lockdown as government offers support and advice

Two months after it started, lockdown is now the norm with working from home and staying indoors the day-to-day reality for most.

But the restrictions are still taking their toll, particularly for parents with younger children who may not grasp what is going on around them.

One young mum has laid bare the challenges of looking after a toddler in the current situation and the worries and anxieties it brings with it.

Chelsea French, 21, is currently at home with two year-old Keira and her partner Brandon Scott, 22.

She said: “I can definitely see a change in Keira. There’s no doubt at all that she is being affected by the lockdown just like the rest of us.

“Normally she is the best behaved little girl ever but there’s a few changes in her behaviour that I believe are brought on by not seeing any of her friends or other family just now.

“She’s clearly frustrated and bored but it’s hard for her to express this so she has taken to hitting out, something she would normally never do.

“I’m finding it very hard to keep her interested in anything despite trying lots of different things.”

Chelsea spoke to the Tele as the Scottish Government launched its Parent Club “Here For You” campaign.

The campaign is encouraging parents and carers to look after themselves as they juggle the additional pressure placed on them as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea is among those who has been using the new resource now that it has been made been available

She said: “It’s obviously very hard to explain to Keira what’s happening and at the same time we are coping with lockdown ourselves.

“She’s not used to being cooped up and she is definitely missing all her friends.

“She normally goes to playgroup and nursery five days a week so being stuck in the house all day for her is a huge change.

“We take her out for walks and get her outside as much as possible but it is very different from normal.”

Chelsea added: “I know how lockdown is making me feel. Some days I have lots of get up and go but other days I just feel like I can’t be bothered and feel lazy and do things like leave the dishes in the sink, which is something I would normally never do – it’s just hard to get motivated some days.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “Parent Club is a digital information resource, support hub and online community offering practical advice and support for parents and carers in Dundee and across Scotland.

“From mental health advice, tips for play and learning at home, keeping active and eating well to talking to your kids about coronavirus, advice comes from the trusted voices of other parents and is backed by experts and the Scottish Government.”

To find out more, visit www.parentclub.scot