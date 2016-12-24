A Fife mum said she feels like “all her Christmases have come at once” after being reunited with some of the neonatal clinical team who saved her life in Ninewells Hospital 25 years ago.

Amy-Louise McKenzie weighed just 2lb 11oz when she was born nine weeks prematurely and spent more than two years in hospital being treated for a bowel condition.

Amy-Louise has continued to receive treatment for the condition throughout her life. Along with her mum Karen Molyneux, Amy-Louise visited the neonatal unit for an emotional reunion with some of the staff who were involved in her care.