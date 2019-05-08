Dundee mum rages after son falls down faulty stairs

A mum has slammed her landlords after her son fell down a flight of stairs in their close – three years after she complained about the same steps.

Beth Scott, 22, who lives in Fintry, was heading out with her three-year-old son Rhudi and eight-month-old Rhyder when her eldest tumbled down the stairs.

Beth, who lives in an Abertay Housing Association property, was left raging after the incident and insisted there was no excuse for the issue not to have been fixed.

She said: “It did have a metal panel on it but the panel had come loose. I complained three years ago when I fell down it.

“When we were going downstairs, I was carrying the baby.

“Rhudi must have fallen about four or five stairs down. His head got the most of it.”

Rhudi was left with bad bruising following the incident and also a cut his head.

Beth said Rhudi has since been scared to go down the stairs by himself.

She added: “His dad has had to carry him down the close to get him out. He wasn’t wanting to go out.

“He was terrified. He’s just coming back to himself now and has not stopped speaking about it.

“My stomach dropped when I realised it had happened, if he had hit the wall instead of the stairs he would have knocked himself out.

“I went into Abertay Housing Association and complained about it as soon it happened on Friday, just to tell them about the stairs.

“The lady said there had already been complaints about it. I can’t believe how dangerous it is.”

The stairsBy Sunday, nothing had been done so Beth phoned the emergency number and a janitor was sent to take the panel away.

Beth, who has lived in the building for almost four years, said: “It’s a mess, there are three screws hanging out the step.

“When I fell, I had put my foot on it at the wrong angle.

“I didn’t have as hard a fall as Rhudi did.

“I went in and complained – that was three years ago and they never did anything.

“Because it happened to me and Rhudi and he’s going up and down the stairs again, there’s a chance it could happen again.”

An Abertay Housing Association spokesman said: “We have checked our records back to 2012 and have no note of a repair having been reported three years ago.

“However, we recently dealt with a repair elsewhere in this close. Parts were required for this repair and it was completed on April 23.

“Ms Scott reported another fault in this stairwell on Friday May 3 at 10.05am. We accepted the repair and advised Ms Scott this would be carried out by our contractor on Monday May 6.

“It was our understanding that Ms Scott was satisfied with this information, and the proposed course of action.

“However our emergency repairs contractor was subsequently contacted by the tenant’s representative at 10.05am on Saturday morning May 4. Our contractor attended on site at 10.30am. A faulty stair edge was removed and the stairwell left in a safe condition.”