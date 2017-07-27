The mum of a Dundee teenager with terminal cancer says she is “blown away” by the public’s support.

Fiona Clark, 15, from the Hilltown, was born with neurofibromatosis — a genetic condition which causes tumours to grow along nerves.

Usually the tumours are non- cancerous, but the St John’s RC High School pupil found out she had the disease after going to hospital to get a pain in her shoulder checked out.

Initially, doctors battled against the cancer — even removing one of her lungs — but it came back every time they removed a tumour.

She was then told that the cancer was terminal.

After Fiona’s story was featured in the Tele, mum Karen said that the family has received support from readers across the city.

She said: “People have been amazing since they heard about Fiona’s story.

“It has been tremendous really. We have had people dropping in gifts.

“The generosity has been amazing — I never would have thought that we would get a response like this.

“I didn’t realise just how many people would be touched by her story.

“Usually, I am the one that is out caring for people or helping them out and doing things for them.

“This time it is everyone coming together to help us. The shoe is on the other foot now.”

When Fiona was told the news, she decided to make a bucket list and managed to go to Disneyland Paris for a week, have her first driving lesson, see a show in London and have a photo shoot at Camperdown.

Neighbours also banded together and got her a pet puppy which they named Olly, as her big wish was to meet Olly Murs when he played in Dundee on Friday night.

She was “ecstatic” when the pop star showed up at her house and surprised her before the gig.

Karen added that Fiona has been an “inspiration” to her.

She said: “I am so proud of Fiona. The way she has handled this is amazing. She is so brave.”

Dawn Falconer, who owns Forget Me Not Florists, is set to hold a fundraising night in a bid to raise money to help the family.

“Anyone who wants to donate can drop prizes into the shop or donate to the online funding page.”

The bingo night and auction takes place tomorrow from 7.30pm at the Taxi Club in Rosebank Street.

The fundraising page is available at gofundme.com/32zs34-help-fiona.