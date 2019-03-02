Mum may take son, 6, out of Dundee school after bully attack involving 10 kids

A mum is considering removing her children from school after her son was attacked by a group of pupils.

Louise Shaw said her son Euan, 6, looked like he’d been “dragged along the floor” following an incident in the playground at Sidlaw View Primary on Harestane Road.

The 39-year-old, from Kirkton, said she was contacted by the school following the incident.

She was told by staff her son had been involved in a “kerfuffle” involving about 10 children.

Louise said the latest incident was “unacceptable” as she urged the school to tackle bullying head-on.

She said: “There has been lots of bullying going on.

“The school appears to have no control over it.

“Euan received an apology from one of the other pupils following the incident.”

Louise added: “The school contacted me two and a half hours after it happened to say Euan had a bump on his face.

“It looks like he’s fallen off his bike and been dragged along the floor.

“I know bumps and scrapes are little everyday things that are part of growing up.

“But Euan is the only one to have come out of this with any injuries.

“He did retaliate but where were the playground monitors when all this was going on?”

Louise, who also has a daughter at the school, said she had been in touch with some of the parents of other children involved in Wednesday’s incident.

She added: “This isn’t the first time Euan has come home with a facial injury.

“He got a black eye in September last year from another incident.

“It’s got to the point where I don’t feel comfortable allowing my children to go back to the school.

“Euan is only in primary two and has said he is sick of the school. He’s become withdrawn.

“We were to receive a letter of apology about what took place.

“But more has got to be done on the part of the school.

“For 10 children to have been involved in a situation like this and for a child to have injuries to that extent is unacceptable.”

A council spokesman said: “The school takes any allegations of bullying extremely seriously and the head teacher has been in touch with the family directly.”