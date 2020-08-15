Mum-of-two from Perth sets up clothing library to help ease pressure on parents

A Tayside mum is setting up a clothing library to help struggling families – and the environment.

Social Flock will allow parents to borrow a pack of clothes and once their child grows out of them, return them to the clothing library for someone else to use.

The idea was dreamt up by mum-of-two Rachael Esdale, who said her daughters five-year-old Thea Robin and nine-month-old Bramble grow out of their clothes so quickly, she is constantly having to buy new things for them.

Rachael said: “Being a mum-of-two I’ve realised it costs so much to have children and this sort of fast fashion has a huge impact on global warming.

“Babies grow out of their clothes so quickly, as do most children, and parents have to spend so much money replacing clothes that haven’t been fully used.

“The idea would be you would get a week’s worth of clothing in each pack, and when your baby or child grows out of them they can return the pack.

“It would be seasonal clothes too because clothes for a baby born in June are not appropriate for a baby born in November.

“My mum’s favourite phrase is ‘there is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing’ so I also want to make sure children have what they need to stay warm and safe and be able to stay dry as they walk to school.

“We will also have things like swimming costumes and arm bands because parents have to buy so many different sizes as their child grows up.”

Due to Covid-19, Rachael is currently asking for donations in sealed plastic bags so she can quarantine the clothes at home before washing and sorting them

She said:.“So many parents have been reaching out to pass on clothes because they know first-hand how difficult it can be.

“Child poverty levels in the area are far too high, so helping to support parents like this is very important, especially after the impact of Covid-19.

“Hopefully this will pull everyone together, give families a bit of financial relief and help them to be eco-friendly.”

Those who want to donate baby and children’s clothes can get in touch by emailing Rachael on SocialFlockPerth@gmail.com