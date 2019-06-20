Mum of tragic Reece says jailing dealers will not help Dundee’s battle with drugs

The mother of a drug death victim insists taking dealers off the streets will not solve the city’s issues – and says educating youngsters is key to winning the battle with narcotics.

Samantha Craig, whose son Reece Smith died a month ago today aged just 17, believes talking and listening to young people is the best way to rid Dundee of its title as drugs death capital of Europe.

The publication of Tayside Drug Death Review Group’s annual report this week showed there were 53 drug-related deaths in Dundee last year.

At the time of death, 51.3% of those drug users were engaged with substance misuse services.

Samantha said: “The figures are growing year on year. We are not getting this right and we need to change our approach to our drugs problems in Dundee.”

Samantha has spent part of her life learning about drugs and this Friday graduates with a first class honours degree in community learning development at Dundee University.

Her university paper on recovery from heroin addiction was entered for a national writing prize.

She also works as a community safety warden with Dundee City Council, and also with a city drugs charity.

Samantha said: “I’m aware of how quickly young people can turn to drugs and how easy it is to access them in Dundee.

“Within two weeks Reece had gone from being in a very happy positive place and looking forward to his future to feeling unhappy and isolated.

“He turned to drugs at that time because he believed they and the people he got them from made him happy.

“Even for me with my background, although I realised that Reece was feeling isolated, I never thought something like this would happen so quickly.

“Drugs are very easily accessible in Dundee but taking one drug dealer off the streets is not the answer, that drug dealer will be replaced with another.

“We need to support and educate our young people and give them access to appropriate services before they feel the need to turn to drugs.”

After the publication of the report on Monday, Sharon Brand, of Recovery Dundee, believes the stats show that more could have been done to prevent the deaths that occurred in the city.

She added: “Just under 50% of those who died this last year were also on methadone.

”This means they were obviously engaging with services, so the deaths should have been preventable.”

Sharon believes drugs are appearing in places where they were not anywhere near as common before.

She said: “Recent drug deaths have happened all over Dundee. Previously the greatest prevalence of drug deaths happened in the DD4 area which is the north east of the city. Now we are seeing a ripple effect through each housing scheme.”

Dr Emma Fletcher, Chair of the Tayside Drug Death Review Group and Consultant in Public Health Medicine said: “The evidence shows that being in treatment reduces mortality rates to a third of what it is out of treatment. However, it does not prevent death altogether and a range of other risk factors such as increasing age and physical co-morbidities can influence overall risk of death.

“One of the aspects of the report that the Dundee Drugs Commission will be looking at in more detail in the future is the role of various services in the lives of those who have substance misuse issues.”