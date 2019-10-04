Mum of severely disabled Dundee boy thanks public for raising cash for radical new treatment

The mum of a severely disabled young boy has said his life has improved immeasurably thanks to everyone who raised money to pay for radical new treatment.

Riley Welsh was born with brain abnormalities from microcephaly – a condition which stems from the skull being small and impacting brain development – that has left him immobile and non-verbal.

He was also born with a trachea-oesophageal fistula, which meant his oesophagus wasn’t attached to his stomach, leaving him unable to swallow food.

Riley has a feeding tube and colostomy bag and has a minor hole in his heart.

The seven-year-old Kingspark School pupil is also epileptic, has severe developmental delay and is blind and deaf.

In March his mum Leigh, from Coldside, told the Tele she had launched a £5,000 fundraising campaign to pay for what she hoped would be life-changing treatment.

She said: “Thanks to everyone who contributed we smashed our target and got nearer £6,000. This will fund Riley’s treatment not only for this year but into next year as well.”

Riley now receives ABR therapy for two hours every day. ABR is a rehabilitative, home-based treatment that uses gentle hands-on methods to bring about recovery of the muscular skeletal system.

Leigh said: “The treatment has made a massive difference to the quality of Riley’s life.

“When we started ABR Riley could not tolerate lying on his stomach at all. His depth of breathing was so poor he would cry within 30 seconds so I stopped doing it because it was so distressing for him.

“Now he relaxes so much he falls asleep without medication and sleeps all night.

“Due to this and because he feels so much better in the morning, he is now able to enjoy his days at school and other activities so much more.”