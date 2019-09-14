Mum of Dundee teen battered and left for dead slams attackers’ sentences

The mother of a teen who was battered to within an inch of his life has slammed the sentences dealt out to his attackers.

Susan Fletcher was left in “disbelief” at Dundee Sheriff Court this week when the teens responsible for the brutal beating of her son Leighton heard their fate.

Although the two teenagers were found guilty of the savage attack on December 23 2017, Susan said punishment for the pair was “ridiculous”.

One of the boys – who can’t be named for legal reasons – was given a year’s supervision order while the other is expected to appear in front of a children’s panel at a later date.

Susan said that “justice hadn’t been served” following the incident, which left her son in a coma for 11 days.

Now the family are looking for further legal advice to contest the decision, which could help provide some closure.

She said: “Quite simply if a taxi driver never found my son that day I believe he would have died.

“We have been in a living hell over 18 months. Admittedly we are trying to move on, but the punishment dealt out to these two was insult to injury.

“It’s been harrowing for my family to hear it played out in court. With the punishment that’s been dealt out what type of message does it really send out?

“It may leave others thinking the only option is to take the law into their own hands. A lengthy punishment should have been dealt here to send out a message that this type of behaviour wouldn’t be tolerated.”

Leighton spoke about his ordeal in an interview with the Evening Telegraph earlier this week.

The 17-year-old said he now wanted to get on with his life and has aspirations of being an electrician in the coming years.

The incident had left him with a fractured skull and he was left fighting for his life in a coma.

Susan said she was “delighted” with how Leighton had dealt with the last two years and has vowed the family would come out of the experience stronger.