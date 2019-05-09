Mum of Dundee murder victim: ‘I blame police for Holly’s death’

The American mum of a woman brutally murdered by a convicted rapist in Dundee blames the police for her daughter’s death.

In an exclusive interview with the Tele from her home in Florida, Lorraine DiPalermo revealed she begged city police to arrest her daughter for her involvement in drug dealing.

Lorraine, 58, said if they had arrested Holly when she asked them to, she would “still be alive”.

“The police knew Holly was using drugs and dealing drugs but they did nothing.

“I blame them 100% for Holly’s death because they knew what was going on but refused to take any action,” she said.

“I will never understand that.”

Holly Alexander and Ronnie Kidd were stabbed to death by Krzysztof Gadecki at a flat on Rosefield Street in December 2016.

The 38-year-old was jailed for life in October 2017 after being found guilty of the killings and a significant case review (SCR) has now found the deaths could have been avoided.

The findings of the SCR state: “It is absolutely apparent that if Person X, (Gadecki) had been detained pending deportation Person X would not have been in the community or had the opportunity to commit the murders.”

Lorraine said: “I am becoming more and more angry at the mistakes which were made. However, while I am obviously distressed at the findings of the SCR I lay the blame for Holly’s death squarely with the police in Dundee.”

Lorraine said as soon as she received a distressed phone call in October 2016 from her son-in-law, Forrest Alexander, telling her that Holly had left and was living with Ronnie Kidd – she immediately came to Dundee to plead with her to go home to America “to get better”.

She said: “I could see for myself Holly was in a bad way but she refused to come home with me. Her situation reeked with danger and I was desperate to remove her from it.

“At that point Holly was very vulnerable.

“I felt my only action was to go to the police and ask them to intervene.

“If they had done their job properly then I could have got Holly home and prevented all this happening.

“I will never understand why although it was clear Holly was involved in the selling of drugs, and I was begging for her to be arrested for it, they refused to do anything.

“It made absolutely no sense to me. My understanding was that it was illegal to sell drugs in Scotland but here were the police refusing to arrest Holly for her crime.”

Lorraine added: “I am also angry that the police were aware of Gadecki’s serious criminal past and yet nothing was being done to make sure he couldn’t commit another crime.

“I don’t understand why he wasn’t being more closely monitored.”

She continued: “When I left Scotland to fly back to America I knew that would be the last time I would see my daughter.

“Two months later she was dead.”

Lorraine said that after Holly’s death she first had to cope with overwhelming grief, followed more recently with very real anger at what happened.

“I hope the SCR recommendations prevent something like this happening again,” she added.

When asked to comment a spokesman for Police Scotland referred the Tele to the press release issued by Mappa following publication of their report and said they would not be commenting further.

Elaine Torrance, of the Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (Mappa), said: “These murders were a tragedy which cut short the lives of two people in Dundee and left their loved ones devastated.

“We have kept the families informed throughout this Significant Case Review, and our thoughts remain with them.

“While the review found these murders could not have been prevented or predicted by a more comprehensive intervention by Mappa partners, we accept improvements in the arrangements have been identified and a great deal of work has been undertaken to address recommendations.

“We also acknowledge the areas of good practice which have been highlighted in the report and will continue to work together to enhance the management of sex offender notification requirements within our communities.

“As independent chair, I am pleased the report recognises the strength of local arrangements to co-locate practitioners from NHS Tayside, Criminal Justice Social Work and Police Scotland who support Mappa processes and the robust initial Mappa response to individuals who are subject to sex offender notification requirements.

The responsible authorities accept all of the recommendations and are already working to address these.

“Some key developments, including strengthened arrangements for attendance and information sharing at Mappa meetings within NHS Tayside have been established, including: standardised approaches for collating information from mental health services prior to Mappa meetings and for sharing information from Mappa meetings.

“An alert system has now been put in place to inform NHS Tayside staff of individuals who may present a risk to staff or patients and to make sure they are fully up-to-date in relation to all people managed under Mappa.

“Police Scotland Tayside Division offender management staff have been given guidance on the management of offenders who are foreign nationals, including instructions regarding the use of translators. Additional training for all offender management unit staff has also been completed.

“At a national level, Police Scotland issued a revised offender management toolkit in April last year which provides clear, concise and accessible role and rank specific guidance for every aspect of offender management.

“The Tayside Mappa strategic oversight group, through the Police Scotland National ViSOR Unit, has introduced a new national information sharing process with Home Office Immigration Enforcement for foreign nationals subject to sex offender notification requirements.

“I hope communities are reassured recommendations from this SCR are being robustly addressed.

“The strategic oversight group is committed to a culture of learning and continuous improvement and to continuing to collaborate with other public protection committees in order to protect children and adults living within Tayside from abuse, neglect and harm.”