Mum of Dundee kids with support needs helped set up special play services

As Gill Thomson’s children grew up with additional support needs, she quickly realised that there was nowhere to take them for extracurricular fun nearby.

Now she is the service development manager for the Dundee branch of The Yard which provides play services for disabled children, young people and their families.

Gill’s son Liam, 13, has autism and ADHD while her younger son Mikenzie, who turns nine today, has a visual impairment.

It was while looking for activities for Liam that Gill realised there wasn’t much in the area which fitted their needs.

She said: “My friend Val and I both have kids with additional support needs and when looking for somewhere to take them we realised there wasn’t anything local.

“We arranged a meeting of parents with children at the Frances Wright School to ask what their kids did after school.

“We were quickly inundated with parents asking if we were starting our own club so we realised that everyone was having these problems and started the Hush Club two nights a week at the Ardler Complex.

“We bought loads of secondhand toys at Jack and Jill fairs and rented a storage unit so each day we held the club and packed up all of the equipment at the end of the night and took it back in to storage.

“We did this for two years before Ardler Complex had a revamp and we lost our slot due to strict rules.”

After seeing articles about The Yard – which has been based in Edinburgh since 1986 – expanding to Fife, Gill knew it was something she wanted to be involved in.

“I contacted the chief executive like a true Dundee mum, asking why it was coming to Fife but not Dundee.

“I had always loved The Yard and took the kids through to Edinburgh so I always said I wished we had one in Dundee.

“The Yard did some investigating and realised the needs of the area and asked if we would run The Yard Dundee. Val has now moved on to pastures new but I am employed by The Yard as a service development manager and I’m studying for my HNC in childhood practice.

“Before I didn’t have the qualifications but I was a mum and I am living what all these families are going through every day.

“The great thing about The Yard is that we know it is not one size fits all but we welcome everyone with a range of needs and their families all come too.

“Parents get to network together and I know exactly how they feel.”

