Mum of Alesha MacPhail hopes court will increase killer Aaron Campbell’s sentence today

The teenager who abducted, raped and murdered Alesha MacPhail will appeal against his 27-year sentence today.

His legal team is expected to argue that he is “too young” to be jailed for such a long time.

Georgina Lochrane, Alesha’s mother, said in a statement on her “Justice for Alesha” page on Facebook that the claim was “laughable”.

She said the justice system now had a chance to make an example of Campbell – by potentially increasing his sentence – and urged the court to “grasp it with both hands”.

Ms Lochrane, 24, from Airdrie, wrote: “We do not have any insight as to what the outcome will be on Wednesday and what will take place other than our prayers and hopes that our justice system does not fail Alesha or listen to his b******t.

“Do not give him any more of the attention he craves because that is just what all this is about, attention.”

Aaron Campbell took the six-year-old from her bed at her grandparents’ home on the Isle of Bute on July 2 last year.

Earlier this year, the now 17-year-old Campbell was found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow and handed a life sentence with a minimum of 27 years.

Alesha’s body was found in woods on the island on July 2 last year, hours after she was reported missing from the house her father shared with his parents and partner on the island, where the schoolgirl was staying for part of the summer holidays.

Campbell, an inmate at Polmont Young Offenders’ Institution, will not appear personally for the appeal at the High Court in Edinburgh, but will appear instead via video link for the hearing.

Judge Lord Matthews warned Campbell that he may never be released from jail when he sentenced him in May (see video below).

He described the 17-year-old as a “cold, callous, calculating, remorseless and dangerous individual”.

Alesha’s naked body was discovered in woodland on 2 July. She had sustained 117 injuries, some showing signs of a violent sexual attack.

A pathologist described some of the injuries to Alesha as “catastrophic”.

Detectives later found that in the days after her death, Campbell’s phone had been used to Google the phrase: “How do police find DNA”?

A jury unanimously found the teenager guilty after a nine-day trial held in February 2018 at the High Court in Glasgow.