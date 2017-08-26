Mum of missing Dundee man ‘fearing worst’ after he disappeared going to local shops

The mother of missing Dundee man Anthony Kelbie said that she “fears the worst” for her son.

Carole Kelbie, 69, from Brechin, said she was frantic with worry about her son who disappeared after suffering a bang to the head during a seizure.

Anthony, 48, was reported missing from her home in the Middleton Park area of Brechin last Saturday after going to buy a lighter.

Police are continuing to appeal for information and have carried out a meticulous search of the Nursery Park area of the town, where he was last seen.

Door-to-door inquiries have been carried out near his home in the Maryfield area of Dundee, where he lives alone.

Mrs Kelbie said: “I’m fearing the unthinkable. If Anthony could come home he would.

“I know he just wouldn’t disappear and leave me — ever since his dad died he has always been very concerned about me and is constantly in touch.

“I’m frantic and just sitting by the phone waiting for someone to call. I’m trying to stay positive but it’s really hard.”

Mrs Kelbie said that Anthony, who has suffered seizures in the past, had an episode on Saturday.

She said: “I got a phone call from accident and emergency at Ninewells Hospital to tell me he’d had a seizure and fallen, hitting his head. Anthony was discharged at 4pm and travelled to my house.

“Around 8pm he told me he was popping out to the local shop to buy a lighter and I haven’t seen him since. Following the seizure and the fall earlier he was very confused.”

The Middleton Park area of Brechin where Mr Kelbie disappeared from is just off River Street on the banks of the South Esk.

Inspector Alice Coventry of Police Scotland said: “It is really unusual for Anthony not to be in touch with family or friends for this length of time and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

“We know that Anthony was in the Nursery Park area of Brechin on Saturday evening and we are urging anyone who thinks they saw a man matching his description to get in touch with us.”

When last seen, he was wearing a blue Superdry jacket, blue jeans and white shoes. He has cuts to the side of his head and a lump and cut on his forehead.