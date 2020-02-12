Mum left horrified after kids throw rocks at her car while baby was in the back seat

A mum had rocks thrown at her car as she drove with her baby in the back seat.

Emma Smith was driving with her fiance, Douglas, and their newborn son, Alastair, when a group of kids started throwing rocks at their car.

The incident took place at the Abbeygate Centre in Arbroath on Monday and Ms Smith was left shaken by the incident.

She said: “I was just driving into town when three or four kids launched a huge rock at the car.

“My newborn was in the back and the rock was inches away from the window.

“I was so shocked, I couldn’t believe it.

“My fiance was also really angry about it because it could have caused a serious accident.”

Ms Smith, who lives in Auchmithie and was travelling to Arbroath for shopping, hasn’t reported the incident to police as she feels it won’t help.

She said: “To be honest I’m just so annoyed because there doesn’t seem like there’s really anything I can do.

“It happened right outside of the police station and nothing was done about it.

“I just feel so frustrated, kids these days show no respect and you can’t do anything about it.

“I’ve spoken to my friends and family and they all think what happened is despicable.”