Mum who was left in critical condition after A90 crash wants driver to say sorry

A woman was left with life-changing injuries following a horrific A90 accident involving a Dundee lawyer.

Robert Phillips was driving on the road when he hit the back of Rona Valentine’s car as she left a slip road at Lochlands junction.

The Forfar carer’s Mini Cooper ploughed into a lamppost and the crash left her in critical condition, facing four months in hospital.

She had been on the way to Ninewells Hospital for treatment of her son George Carnegie’s spinal infection, who was in the car. He suffered a broken shoulder in the accident on November 19 last year.

Phillips, who was driving south for choir practice in the city, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to face trial over dangerous driving to injury.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of careless driving, which was accepted by the Crown.

Imposing six penalty points and fining him £450, Sheriff Gregor Murray told Phillips: “I make it clear to you that sentencing must reflect the quality of the careless driving, not to apportion blame or compensate Mrs Valentine or her son.”

Depute fiscal Stewart Duncan said Mrs Valentine was leaving Lochlands junction when Philips’ car “clipped” hers.

“Mrs Valentine initially had three fractured ribs, a fractured cheekbone and a punctured lung, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and reports flashbacks and nightmares since the incident,” he said. “She receives daily home help visits to help with things like getting showered and dressed.”

Defence QC David Moggach said the crash happened due to a “misjudgement” on his client’s part.

Mrs Valentine, 61, said: “I don’t hold it against him, accidents happen but it would have been nice to have a letter or something saying sorry.”