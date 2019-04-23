Mum leads tributes to mother-of-three Kelly as Angus car crash victim named

A mother has paid tribute to her daughter who died in a road crash at the weekend in Angus.

Kelly McGettigan, a mother of three, had been travelling in Audi A4 before the vehicle came off the B9134 Brechin to Forfar road on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old from Montrose died in the collision. A 30-year-old man who she was travelling with was treated for minor injuries.

Crash investigators are still probing the full circumstance into the single vehicle smash that happened at around 10.15pm.

This morning Kelly’s mother Diane Fyvie joined hundreds of online tributes to her daughter, calling her “the best mummy in the world”.

Diane wrote: “I am totally heartbroken to announce the loss of my first born Kelly Mcgettigan on Saturday night.

“Life is never going to be the same again without u in it.”

A 30-year-old man had been travelling with the mother of three in the car but was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Diane added: “Kelly you were the best mummy in the world and we couldn’t have for a greater mother for our three grandsons.

“You will never be forgotten by your boys cause we will talk to them about what a great mummy you were, we will think about you everyday RIP Kelly.”

A number of friends had also taken to social media yesterday to pay tribute to Kelly.

Carla Beattie wrote: “RIP sweetheart. Another life taken far too soon. Thinking of your boys and family.”

Tiffany Karen Forbes added: “Devastating. Thoughts go to her family and her three boys.”

Lynn Newton Adi added: “I was just speaking to her yesterday. My thoughts are with her family and friends.”

Police Scotland were still appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quoting the incident number on 5512.