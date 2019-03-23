Mum launches fundraising drive to give smiling Riley the life he deserves

The mum of a severely disabled young boy has launched a £5,000 fundraising campaign to pay for what she hopes will be life-changing treatment.

Riley Welsh was born with brain abnormalities from microcephaly – a condition which stems from the skull being small and impacting brain development – that has left him immobile and non-verbal.

Despite the challenges he faces, mum Leigh, 26, says he is rarely seen without a beaming smile on his face.

“He is the happiest wee treasure and I am so proud of him,” she said.

Riley was also born with a trachea-oesophageal fistula, which meant his oesophagus wasn’t attached to his stomach, rendering him unable to swallow food.

He also has a feeding tube and colostomy bag and has a minor hole in his heart.

Riley, 7, who goes to Kingspark School, is also epileptic, has severe developmental delay and is blind and deaf.

Leigh, from Coldside, said her son’s condition is potentially life-shortening and recently Riley has been suffering from up to 10 seizures a day, many of which can last up to 20 minutes.

Leigh is now seeking funding to pay for ABR therapy – a rehabilitative, home-based treatment that uses gentle hands-on methods to bring about recovery of the muscular skeletal system. ABR techniques are designed to strengthen the child’s core, increase strength, reducing spasticity and improving functional ability.

She said: “He had his initial assessment for the treatment earlier this month. We learned different techniques and exercises that we are going to practice at home. It’s very natural and relaxing and not aggressive or painful at all.

“This is going to make Riley a happier and healthier little boy so I have launched a fundraising page to try to help find the money for this to continue.”

To make a donation to Riley’s fundraiser visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/riley-welsh.