‘Mum is lying rotting away with no dignity or care’: Daughter shares heartache as she watches mum die

A daughter has shared the agony of watching her mum slowly ebb away as she battles liver disease.

Joan Smith is just 58 but years of alcoholism has left her body irreparably damaged and she was diagnosed with cirrhosis in October

She is now being cared for by her daughter Gemma, but the pair fear that she may also be suffering from cancer.

Joan began a 12-week course of treatment after she was diagnosed with cirrhosis but then a shadow was discovered on her liver during scans.

Gemma Smith, 30 said: “Mum was waiting for further tests to see if she had cancer. Then the pandemic struck and her scans were postponed.

“Mum is very weak and she is very ill. Her weight has dropped to only five stone four pounds.

“In the meantime she is growing weaker and weaker and I fear she is just being left to rot and die.”

Although her condition is a result of her alcoholism, Joan has managed to give up drinking since her diagnosis.

But any hope of further scans or treatment have been put on hold due to the ongoing health crisis.

Gemma added: “She collapsed at home on Friday night and was taken in an ambulance to hospital.

“She left the hospital on her own on Saturday night and a neighbour phoned me to say that mum was sitting outside in the garden because she couldn’t get in. She was dressed only in a nightie and had a hospital blanket.

“It was raining and the neighbour was very worried. I dashed round to find mum sitting there.

“Mum has now come to stay with me and she is just lying on the sofa because she is far too weak to do anything.

“Because of the Covid-19 situation her cancer tests have been pushed aside which is disgusting as my mum is lying rotting away with no dignity or care.”

“I know I’m going to lose my mum but I’m so scared she’s going to die even sooner because she’s not getting the treatment she needs because of coronavirus. It’s heartbreaking to watch.”

Joan, a former cleaner, said she was desperate for treatment to help take some of the pain away.

She said: “I feel that an awful lot more could be done for me. I need to get my cancer tests and I need help to get my weight up but it’s not happening.

“I’m also not getting to see my grandchildren which is awful.

A spokesman for NHS Tayside said: “Due to patient confidentiality, we are unable to comment on matters relating to individual patients.

“The family can contact our complaints and feedback team if they have any concerns.”