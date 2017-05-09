A Dundee woman who “fought her cancer like a warrior” has died at the age of 48.

Janice Diduca, who grew up in the north-east of the city, had been suffering from the disease for three months.

It had spread to her liver, spine, kidney, pancreas and lungs.

Speaking from their mum’s home in the Glens, Janice’s children David, Gordon, Lisa and Ryan and granddaughter Courtney paid tribute to their “fighter” of a mother.

Gordon, 23, said: “The cancer came out of nowhere. She had other illnesses as well — COPD, asthma and fibromyalgia — but we never expected cancer.”

Janice was diagnosed with a tumour on her lung on February 10 and given two months to live.

Doctors told her the tumour was too close to her heart to be operated on and put her on a course of radiotherapy and pain relief.

Gordon added: “She fought to the last breath.

“She was incredible. When she was told she had two months to live she took it head-on.

“The nurses who looked after her were great and we can’t thank them and the hospital enough.”

The mum-of-four moved to Manchester with her young family in the mid-1990s to make a fresh start before returning to Dundee.

However, she suffered a “life-changing” injury in 2005 which affected her mobility.

She had been making use of a wheelchair to get around and had made efforts to lose weight.

Courtney, 14, said: “I used to go into town every week for her as she couldn’t walk much.

“She came with me once but she was struggling.”

Lisa, 30, said her mum was a “fighter” who had come through hard times.

She said: “She always made the best of it for all of us.

“I had a bad period with drugs and she was always there for me.

“She never gave up on you. She knew things would get better if we stuck it out — and I’ve been clean for nearly four years now.”

Janice spent her time watching her favourite soaps.

David said her favourites were “all of them”.

In recent months, she became the “anchor” of the family, helping to unite siblings who hadn’t always seen eye-to-eye.

Gordon said: “She was a superhero to the family — she held us together.

“If we ever had problems it was mum we went to. We weren’t always a very close family but she brought us back together.

“She went through a lot of hard times but wanted the best for us. She was one of the best mums ever.”

Lisa added: “One of the last promises we made to her was to keep on getting on with each other.

“She was so cold in hospital. Her breathing was so scary.

“We just had to hold her hand and let her go.”

Ryan, 28, added: “I took her everywhere — to her appointments and out for meals, and tried to do the best for her.

“I thought she was a star, a super-mum, a mum-in-a-million. I loved her so much. She was my idol.”

Courtney spoke fondly of her beloved “nonnie” with whom she had been living.

She said: “She changed her life so she could take me in.

“My gran and her mum, Ann Garrigan, were almost like sisters.”

“We’ll hold her in our hearts until we can hold her in our arms again.”

Janice’s funeral takes place at St Peter and Paul’s Church on Friday at 9.30am and thereafter to Balgay Cemetery at 10.30am.

All friends and family are invited to attend and are asked to wear something pink.

Janice died on Thursday.