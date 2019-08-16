Mum hails ‘life-changing’ course that sees Dundee charity team up with local fashion firm

A programme to help young mums learn how to set up their own business has been a big success.

Local charity Front Lounge has been working with fashion design house Isolated Heroes, to give 10 young mums a practical insight into everything from the design process to the skills required to pitch their idea to take their products to market.

Five weeks ago, Kindred Clothing embarked on a programme with local fashion house ISOLATED HEROES.They've been… Posted by Bringing Up Baby on Thursday, 15 August 2019

Samantha Paton, of Isolated Heroes, said: “We have been exceptionally impressed by the talent shown throughout this block.

“Not only have these ladies created an amazing package to showcase, well beyond what would be expected of them for college, but they leave with a real sense of pride and achievement.

“Life as a parent is tough and tiring but it’s been amazing to watch their skills develop, their confidence grow and just watch them have some fun and achieve something for themselves.”

Zoe Smith, 21, mum to two-year-old Tilly Fox said: “This has been a life-changing opportunity. I had such an amazing time, not only making the designs and the clothes but doing this while bonding with Tilly.”