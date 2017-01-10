A Dundee woman was whisked to Kirkcaldy to give birth to her premature son — after being told she might have to have the baby in Ireland.

Megan Brough said she was shocked to be told of the shortage of suitable beds in Scotland.

The 26-year-old said: “They told us I would have to travel to Ireland because they had no premature beds in Scotland.

“It’s that time of year where there’s staff shortages, I guess. That was the worst part. I assumed they meant Northern Ireland but they just said Ireland.

“My partner, Ryan Rennie, and I were just looking at each other and I guess we went into practical mode. In some ways I was in denial. I texted my boss, ‘I don’t think I’ll be in work tomorrow’.”

Eventually the lifelong Dundee FC fan, from Broughty Ferry, was taken by ambulance to hospital in Kirkcaldy, where Julian arrived seven weeks early, at 5lb 1oz.

Megan, who gave birth just before Christmas, told the Tele: “It was such a shock when he arrived but it was odd because I had gone to triage the night before I gave birth with puffy feet but got sent home. I cooked dinner, got ready for bed and went to sleep but woke up a few hours later and was having twinges.

“Because this is my first baby I didn’t know what exactly they were so we decided to go to the hospital.

“When I got there they told me I was already one centimetre dilated. I was in serious pain and I realised then the baby was coming. It was a bit scary because we weren’t ready for him and weren’t expecting him but think we took it all in our stride.”

A bit of banter with rival football fans meant the trip to Fife was the “most relaxing bit” of the ordeal.

She said; “The paramedics were both Dundee United supporters, so we had some good banter with me telling them their team was terrible. It really helped take my mind off what was happening. It was very difficult to deal with the emotions afterwards — the two or three days we were in hospital after Julian was born was the hardest time. He was in an incubator and hooked up to machines and tubes.

“For a new mother I had this image of the perfect birth and it was difficult when it didn’t live up to that.”

Megan has now turned her thoughts to the vintage Dee shirt she was wearing during the birth, and how it could become a memento for the little one.

She said: “A friend of mine mentioned that it would be very fitting if it were signed by the players of the current squad before it was framed. I have to say I agree.

“As he grows I’d like to tell him of the significance of the top and the stories of the season he was born.”

Get it down to dens and all the players and staff will sign it for sure. 👍 congratulations https://t.co/TCUsWAUhIM — Darren O'Dea (@odea_darren) January 8, 2017

Dundee skipper Darren O’Dea later tweeted his support for the plan.