Mum fights to have bath installed for Dundee lad Garvie, who has leukemia

A mum who has paid hundreds of pounds in council shower tax is fighting to have a bath installed at her property to meet the needs of her sick son.

Haley Winter, 32, from Downfield, whose seven-year-old son Garvie is battling cancer, claims Dundee City Council is refusing to help because she knowingly picked a house with a shower.

Since moving into the house, Hayley says she has handed over about £500 in controversial shower service charges.

The youngster was diagnosed in October 2017 and since then has endured numerous rounds of chemotherapy, including the most recent treatment in January.

So far nothing has worked and Garvie is still taking chemotherapy tablets – but as of yet little has changed in his condition.

As it continues to make life difficult for both him and his family, Hayley says they could do without the fight over her bathroom.

She said: “It never gets any easier being told that he’s not getting any better.

“I think it’s really unfair that I’ve paid all this money for a shower and what I really need now is a bath for my sick child.

“I have a shower in my house but Garvie finds it very painful and exhausting to take a shower.

“I have been asking the council if I can have a bath installed so he can relax and enjoy bath time but they have told me that because I accepted a house with a shower four years ago, I can’t get a bath fitted now.

“I told them that four years ago I never knew I would have a child with cancer.

“Having a bath to relax in would make a world of difference for Garvie.”

The Tele, along with Dundee Pensioners’ Forum, is campaigning to have the shower service charge scrapped.

The tax was introduced in 2007 for people who required showers to be fitted in their council properties – often for medical reasons.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “If the tenant would like to contact us directly we would be happy to discuss their concerns with them.”