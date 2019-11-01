Mum fears for daughter’s safety after relentless bullying at Dundee school

A worried mum says she fears for her daughter’s safety unless action is taken to stop the relentless bullying that’s tortured her for the past eight months.

Julie Mitchell, 41, said her daughter Paige was targeted by fellow pupils at Braeview Academy, and that the abuse became so bad she has been forced to move the 14-year-old to another school.

But the bullying has continued online, leading Julie to fear for Paige’s mental health.

Julie, from Whitfield, said: “The bullying came from nowhere. We don’t know why it has happened.

“It was a case of barging into her when she was walking down the corridor.

“Paige was also going into the school and being on her own all day. She was eating lunch with the staff.

“Now it’s on social media and there have been pictures posted online with Paige’s face on them and we have reported this to the police.

“I made the decision to take her out the school. It was a terrible time to move her as well as she is in her third year and already chosen her subjects, not all of which she is getting to keep at the new school.”

Julie said she felt let down by the response of Braeview Academy.

She said: “When it all started at Braeview, it was almost the case that a guidance teacher told Paige to get a grip and stop being so sensitive.

“The fact these girls have not been punished in any way is why I think it has continued to this stage.

“The school should be trying to look after its pupils.”

The persistent bullying has left Julie distraught and fearing that Paige could end up taking action herself.

Julie added: “As far as I am concerned, I am just worried 24/7.

“She has woken her brother up in the morning in floods of tears about the posts online.

“No one is listening or helping. If she does something to herself I will go to town.

“I don’t want another suicide statistic because that is what you hear on the news about bullying.

“That is my concern.”

When contacted by the Tele about the pictures posted online, a police spokeswoman said: “Officers were made aware of the matter and suitable advice was provided.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Schools deal with all complaints of bullying thoroughly and families are closely involved in the process.”