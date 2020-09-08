Angus mum fears being trapped in her home amid claims council has yet to replace broken door

An Angus mum believes a lack of action by the council to fix her damaged back door means her home is now a major fire hazard.

Lori Orrock’s back door was booted in during a late-night incident at her home on Restenneth Drive in Forfar in June.

Angus Council sent a joiner to make an emergency fix, which involved nailing the door to the wall to prevent it from lying open, but no permanent repair has been carried out since.

Lori, 24, said she no longer has a safe escape route should a blaze or other emergency happen inside.

And she believes it will cause further issues for her and daughter Olivia Rose if it’s not addressed sooner or later.

She said: “I am seriously afraid that if a fire broke out that my daughter Olivia Rose and I would be trapped in the house.

“I contacted the council who sent round an emergency joiner who basically nailed the door to the wall to keep it shut for that night. This was only meant to be a temporary emergency measure to get my door closed that night.

“It’s now September and, despite repeated requests to the council, the door remains permanently closed.

“We obviously have our front door but my electric box is beside the front door and it’s not in very great condition.

“Things are always going wrong with it and I’m terrified that a fire breaks out in there which would stop us getting to the front door and Olivia Rose and I would be trapped in the house unable to get out.”

Lori said the situation also means Olivia Rose, 5, can’t use the door to play outside safely in the back garden.

“We live on a main road so I have to make sure the front door is locked to keep Olivia Rose from running outside,” she added.

“I have to take her around the block of houses to the safety of the back garden to play.

“I have asked and asked the council to come and repair the door but I’m still waiting. I don’t feel I should have to wait so long for something as basic as this to be mended.”

Angus Council was approached for comment.