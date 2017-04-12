Mum banned from having more than three toys in her garden

A mum accused of not keeping her garden tidy enough has been banned from having more than three toys it.

Collette Martin, 43, was also fined £100 and billed £347 costs after she was hauled in front of magistrates for failing to clear up her garden and remove rubbish.

This meant she had breached a community protection notice served by landlord Stockport Homes, but Collette claims the ruling has punished her young sons, reports the Manchester Evening News .

The mum-of-three says her garden causes no problems for neighbours and youngsters regularly come around to play with the assortment of toys left at the front.

She admits it can get messy and when Stockport Homes warn her she will tidy it up.

But just before Christmas she broke her arm roller-booting so was unable to respond to the housing association’s latest request.

Collette, of Ecclestone Road, said: “I think it’s harsh, it’s punishing the kids as the toys are there to keep them happy. Other children from the road come to play, I have a big bin full of skates for them all.

“There are other gardens worse than mine. Stockport Homes always say I’ve got too many toys so I’ve already got rid of loads.

“I get on with my neighbours so I don’t think they have a problem with it. I’ve been here 15 years, it’s a great community.

“My youngest is four and he’s not just going to play with one thing, he’s onto the next after five minutes. I wouldn’t mind if I was a really bad tenant and was domineering to everyone.”

Stockport magistrates court ruled that Collette must clear her front and back gardens of rubbish and can have no more than three toys in her front garden.

She has also had to take down a tarpaulin shelter at the back of her house.

Living with her are her sons Bailey, four, Ashley 10, and Leon, 12.

Leon added: “It’s out of order really, we have always had toys.”

Stockport Homes says it only took court action after engaging with Collette ‘for an extended period of time to make improvements’. No improvement meant her tenancy agreement was breached.

A spokesman said: “This led to a community protection notice to clear front and rear gardens of excessive household rubbish, furniture, and children’s toys.

“Due to the poor standard of the gardens, a ruling was imposed so that the tenant could only keep up to three toys in the front garden.

“We continue to offer support and monitor this situation closely.”