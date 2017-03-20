A mum who has helped to raise nearly £4,000 for Cuddle Cots since October said she was “amazed” at what has been achieved.

Heather Hatton, 56, has been working with the charity Angel Wings to provide Cuddle Cots for funeral directors in Dundee.

A Cuddle Cot is a crib-cooling device used to preserve a body giving parents more time to say goodbye to their child.

Heather, a former mental health nurse, said: “Ninewells has its own cots but it gives me great comfort to know parents will be able to spend longer with their child.”