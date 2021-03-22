Multiple tourists fined for travelling to Highland Perthshire in breach of Covid-19 rules

Multiple tourists who travelled to Highland Perthshire in breach of Covid-19 regulations this weekend have been fined by police.

Angry residents near Loch Tummel complained to authorities after at least five different campsites were set up along the banks of the beauty spot on Saturday.

Officers visited the rural location and dished out numerous fixed penalty notices to the illegal campers who were flouting the stay-at-home message.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a number of people camping near Loch Tummel in Perthshire around 7.10pm on Saturday.

“Officers attended and engaged with the group encouraging them to disperse.

“A number of Fixed Penalty Notices were issued for breaches of Coronavirus legislation.

“People should not leave their homes unless for essential purposes.

“The vast majority of people are complying with the legal restrictions on outdoor gatherings to prevent coronavirus from spreading.

“The chief constable has made it clear that we are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives.”

Local businesswoman Jennifer Macintyre was one of the residents to contact the police.

She said that the number of cars parked along Foss Road by Loch Tummel made it obvious that each campsite came from more than one household.

“They were still here at 8am on Sunday morning,” said Jennifer.

“These people have been here all weekend and it’s not ideal.

“They shouldn’t be out camping in large groups at the moment.

“We’re all staying at home and our businesses are closed and we’re making sacrifices and these people are ignoring the rules.”

Jennifer also fears the effect campers will have on the area in the coming months as restrictions begin to lift.

Rural Highland Perthshire communities were hit hard last summer by dirty campers as tourists flocked to beauty spots for their holidays.

With promises of a ranger service from Perth and Kinross Council and more patrols from Police Scotland, Jennifer wants to see the authorities take a pro-active approach to dealing with the growing problem of anti-social camping.

“I think we will see unprecedented levels when the restrictions are lifted,” she said.

“We’re going to see far greater numbers than we saw last year so I hope they take action to act as a deterrent.”

Highland Perthshire SNP councillor Mike Williamson was happy to see fines being issued.

“They really shouldn’t be travelling and if they are getting the FPNs and police have turned up then good.

“I do realise that officers have been working really hard to put measures in place.

“I hope we don’t experience the same problems we experienced last year.”