Musicians reminisce about Clarks on Lindsay Street following ‘devastating’ closure

It may have opened less than ten years ago, but for many, it was the musical Mecca of Dundee.

In the early hours of yesterday, the owner of Clarks on Lindsay Street, Scott Clark, announced the venue was shutting for good.

In a Facebook post, he said that trying to continue without live music and with much-reduced capacity, it was “no longer viable” to keep the popular pub open.

Hundreds of people reacted to the news when the Tele broke the story, with some saying they were “heartbroken” at the closure.

Alan Wilson, from Dundee cajun band Boogalusa, and who performed at Clarks on many occasions over the past decade said: “This is a cruel and devastating blow for the city.

“Not only was Clarks one of the few remaining original music venues, it was also a great pub for people to watch live covers bands and have a dance on a Saturday night.

“Our own gigs there were special and aside from being a great place to play, we were always treated brilliantly by Scott and his staff and I know he treated every musician in the same way.

“I have known Scott for over 30 years in his various pubs and venues, we worked together on various projects including Almost Blue – he actually invented the name of that festival – and he is a true gentleman and great friend.

“He is also a unique businessman who always makes his customers – and the musicians – feel special.

“That’s why so many of them have followed him from the Westport Bar in the ’90s through his various pubs to Clarks on Lindsay Street.

“Hopefully, once this thing has run its course, Scott will be able to bring his special talents back to a new venue in the city.”

Rebecca Gibbon, a member of the vintage-themed trio The Vintage Girls, said it was “always a joy” to play at Clarks. The group performs songs from the 1920s right up to modern-day hits.

Rebecca, who sings with Mary McDougall and Susan Colgan, said: “We did a good few years of Christmas gigs and other summer gigs and stuff every year, so we were there quite a lot – maybe seven times over the past two years.

“It was always a great experience to play at Clarks. The atmosphere was always buzzing, you could always tell people were having a great time, it was always a joy to play at Clarks. It’s such a shame it’s closed down.

“It would be great if it could reopen in the future.

“It was a great place to play but especially at Christmas, it was a great time and we would often stay for the bands on after us as well and just join in with everyone in the crowd.

“Last Christmas we played – I think it was my first time there – and we had a sold-out night, it was a gig before Christmas so we had all our families there, and our regular people there. It was just fantastic to celebrate with everyone before Christmas.”

Bruce Money, who has played in various bands in Dundee in a musical career that has lasted more than 50 years, said he was “sad” to hear about the closure.

Bruce is currently the bass player for Two Wheels Good, having joined around a year ago, although the band is on hiatus due to coronavirus restrictions.

Bruce, who has been a member of local groups since he was 16, said: “I’ve played in Clarks maybe six to ten times. I joined Two Wheels Good not long before lockdown and, before me, they played in Clarks many times over the years.

“When I played I always thought they were really good gigs. It’s a good-sounding hall, because the walls were all wood, and the place was always full, so for us on stage, it always sounded really good.

“The atmosphere was always a party – always party time. It was always great; great fun.

“It’s sad news to hear it’s closed.”

Owner Scott Clark said although he was saddened by the closure, he was remaining positive about the future.

Scott, 58, said: “Obviously it’s tough making the decision to close but it had to be done for financial reasons as we don’t own the building.

“It’s nice to know the customers and musicians who have visited or played at Clarks over the years have enjoyed it and have fond memories, so a big thank you to them, as well as all our hard-working staff.

“I wouldn’t say this is the end, though. It won’t be in the same building again, but in a year’s time, who knows, the situation will hopefully have changed with regards to lockdown, and there will maybe be an opportunity to do something in Dundee, with regards to another live music venue.”