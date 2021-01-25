Neighbours expressed shock after several police units and paramedic crews scrambled to a Hilltown multi disturbance.

Two ambulance crews were called to Bonnethill Court shortly after 1am on Saturday alongside officers from Police Scotland as concerned locals looked on.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed a 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with an “ongoing investigation into a domestic offence”.

One resident told the Evening Telegraph that the sight of emergency crews had become “all too familiar” in the area but he had still been “shocked” by the scenes.

He added: “It must have been around 1.30am. I looked out my window and saw around six police officers and there was an ambulance and an incident response unit medical van there as well.

“When I saw that vehicle (incident response unit) I did start to fear something serious had happened.

“The police are here a lot in connection with one thing or another.

“I didn’t see anyone being taken away by the paramedics but they remained at the scene while some of the police vehicles began to filter away.

“My neighbour was telling me there was police parked in-between Hilltown Court and Bonnethill at around 1pm on Saturday afternoon as well.

“We both thought it might have been in connection with Saturday morning’s fracas but, as I’ve said already, the police are here so often.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland advised officers dealt with an unrelated matter in Hilltown Court.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended a property at Bonnethill Court in Dundee shortly after 1.15am on Saturday, 23 January and arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with an ongoing investigation into a domestic offence.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

He added: “We were made aware of a disturbance at a property at Hilltown Court in Dundee around 4.50am on Saturday, 23 January.

“A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have also been approached for comment.