Multi-storey parking charges scrapped to help Dundee’s coronavirus battle

Multi-storey parking charges have been scrapped by Dundee City Council as part of a raft of changes aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19.

All four city centre multi-storey car parks – Greenmarket, Olympia, Bell Street and Gellatly Street – and Shore Terrace surface car park will be free to use from tomorrow.

Recycling centres at Baldovie and Riverside will close, however, as will all play areas and communal equipment, including outdoor gym areas.

Residents are asked to “hang on to any bulky waste until the sites reopen and not be tempted to fly tip”.

Council leader John Alexander said the decision on parking was made to support key workers coming into the city centre to deliver essential services.

He added: “It is vitally important that the council does all it can to support people, not just in public services, but in critical healthcare and retail roles to do their jobs without having to worry about everyday issues.

“Please park responsibly, avoid parking dangerously and in disabled bays, unless you are a blue badge holder.”

Entry and exit barriers will be left open at each of the five sites and the staff employed on these locations freed up for other tasks.

All other car-parking charges at other locations remain in place.