Multi-sensory penguin hunt show has children all-a-Flutter with excitement

Local little ones had a fantastic time helping to find Philip the penguin at an interactive theatre performance.

Kids aged two to six headed to Dundee Rep to take part in the Flutter performance which took them on a journey through a world of winter snow.

The show combined puppetry, music and different materials to create a multi-sensory show for small hands, eyes, ears and noses.

The young ones were treated to a snowy performance by Christie Mitchell and Arran Howie before they were invited on to the stage to meet Philip the penguin and play in the snow with the actresses.

Christie said: “Early years audiences are probably the greatest and most honest audiences to perform in front of.

“They get so involved throughout the show, shouting out funny one- liners, and by the end they are itching to get up on the set to play with the snow and meet Philip the penguin.

“It is fantastic when parents come up to us at the end and say ‘my 18-month-old child has just sat for 35 minutes without losing concentration – it’s a miracle’.

“It is nice to be told you are so captivating.”

Amanda Cherry, from Perth, took her three-year-old daughter Ella to the performance and thought it was great to see something a bit different.

She said: “I didn’t know what to expect but the two actresses were really good.

“It was great to take Ella to see something a bit different that she could get involved in.”

Broughty Ferry mum Victoria Spendiff took along four-year-old twins Brody and Elliot and thinks it is important to get kids into theatre from a young age.

She added: “We all absolutely loved the show. It was lovely to see the boys so engaged and joining in with the performance.

“I would definitely recommend parents to come along to shows like this as I think it is very important to introduce your children to the arts as early as possible.”

Linda Murray also enjoyed the show with three-year-old Arran but the trip may have become a bit more expensive for her.

She said: “It was fantastic, Arran really enjoyed it. It is definitely his cup of tea getting to go up on stage and get interaction from the performers. However, now I have to go out and buy him his very own Philip the penguin.”